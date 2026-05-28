Jack Schlossberg's stance on US weapons transfers to Israel comes under scrutiny

New York, New York - New York congressional candidate Jack Schlossberg is reportedly sending mixed messages about his stance on sending US arms to Israel .

Jack Schlossberg speaks during the 2025 John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award Ceremony at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston, Massachusetts, on May 4, 2025. © JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP

Just days ago, Schlossberg, grandson of former President John F. Kennedy, claimed on Instagram that he would not send US weapons to Israel.

But according to Politico, he had another message for New York's exclusive Harmonie Club when speaking behind closed doors earlier this month.

"I probably would have continued funding Israel’s offensive weaponry within the years following October 7," Schlossberg reportedly told members during a private meet and greet on May 11.

Founded by Jewish immigrants from Germany in 1852, the Harmonie Club is the second oldest social club in New York.

"I have been a stronger supporter of Israel than I ever thought I would be standing here today with you, because of educating myself on the issue," Schlossberg said, per Politico.

"That is ultimately I think a sign of leadership and what a congressperson should do."

Schlossberg announced last November that he was running to represent New York's 12th congressional district in the US House. He has suggested he is the "only Democrat" in the June 23 primary and that his top challengers, state Assemblymembers Alex Bores and Micah Lasher, support "NO CONDITIONS on arms to Israel."

Since October 2023, Israel has killed at least 72,803 people in Gaza, according to the territory's health ministry, as human rights organizations and experts warn of an ongoing genocide.