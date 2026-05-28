Jack Schlossberg's stance on US weapons transfers to Israel comes under scrutiny
New York, New York - New York congressional candidate Jack Schlossberg is reportedly sending mixed messages about his stance on sending US arms to Israel.
Just days ago, Schlossberg, grandson of former President John F. Kennedy, claimed on Instagram that he would not send US weapons to Israel.
But according to Politico, he had another message for New York's exclusive Harmonie Club when speaking behind closed doors earlier this month.
"I probably would have continued funding Israel’s offensive weaponry within the years following October 7," Schlossberg reportedly told members during a private meet and greet on May 11.
Founded by Jewish immigrants from Germany in 1852, the Harmonie Club is the second oldest social club in New York.
"I have been a stronger supporter of Israel than I ever thought I would be standing here today with you, because of educating myself on the issue," Schlossberg said, per Politico.
"That is ultimately I think a sign of leadership and what a congressperson should do."
Schlossberg announced last November that he was running to represent New York's 12th congressional district in the US House. He has suggested he is the "only Democrat" in the June 23 primary and that his top challengers, state Assemblymembers Alex Bores and Micah Lasher, support "NO CONDITIONS on arms to Israel."
Since October 2023, Israel has killed at least 72,803 people in Gaza, according to the territory's health ministry, as human rights organizations and experts warn of an ongoing genocide.
Jack Schlossberg clarifies views on US policy toward Israel
Schlossberg slammed the Politico article on X on Wednesday, calling it a "another hit piece pushed out" by Bores and Lasher.
"My view: stop sending weapons, maintain support for Iron Dome civilian missile defense, oppose West Bank settlements," he added.
In a video message on X, Schlossberg said, "My position on Israel has changed over time just as it has for Bernie [Sanders], for AOC, for other Democrats."
"Since day one of the war in Iran, I have said I oppose the war, I oppose all funding for the war, and I support a halt in providing offensive weapons to Israel. I do support continued funding for the Iron Dome missile defense program because it protects civilians, including 600,000 Americans who live in Israel."
Many supporters of Palestinian liberation have spurned politicians' distinction between supposedly defensive and offensive aid to Israel, arguing that the Iron Dome provides Israel cover to carry out its devastating attacks on the Palestinian People.
"I do not judge the people of Israel for the actions of their government, and I have never felt more empathy for them than today because their government and the US activity in the Middle East is making them less safe," Schlossberg said.
Schlossberg did not mention the Palestinian People in his video statement. In a January 2026 Working Families Party questionnaire, he indicated he would not support a resolution proposed by Representative Rashida Tlaib recognizing the genocide of the Palestinian People in Gaza and was "unsure" whether he would back the Block the Bombs Act.
Cover photo: JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP