Khloé Kardashian drops heartwarming montage of Tatum for his fourth birthday: "My angel boy"

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian celebrated her son Tatum's latest milestone and shared a look at his Zootopia-themed birthday bash!

Khloé Kardashian celebrated her son Tatum (r) turning four with a Zootopia-themed bash and a sweet video montage. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@khloékardashian

It seems like it was just yesterday when the Good American co-founder first introduced the world to her youngest child.

Now, her son – who she shares with Tristan Thompson – has turned four and she can't stop gushing about it!

The Kardashians alum shared a sweet video montage on Instagram in honor of Tatum's birthday that highlighted his growth throughout the years.

She captioned the post: "Happy 4th birthday my angel boy."

Khloé dropped a look at Tatum's Zootopia-themed party via her Stories that was attended by Kris Jenner and Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream.

The birthday boy was captured posing with his sister, True (8), his cousins, and performers dressed as Judy Hoops and Nick Wilde from the Disney film.