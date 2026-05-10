Marjorie Taylor Greene hits back after AOC calls her "proven bigot and antisemite"

Washington DC - Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has responded after Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez suggested she could not be trusted on Palestine .

Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has blasted Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for voting against an amendment she proposed to the National Defense Authorization Act to cut funding for Israel. © DREW ANGERER / AFP

"I personally do not trust someone like Marjorie Taylor Greene, a proven bigot and antisemite, on the issues of what is good for Gazans and Israelis," AOC said in a forum at the University of Chicago's Institute of Politics on Friday.

"I don't think that it benefits our movement in that instance to align the left with white nationalists. I don't think it serves us," she continued.

The comments came in response to a question about working across the aisle with Republicans in Congress.

"AOC refused to vote for my amendment to strip funding for Israel. She can run her mouth all she wants but votes are the only thing that matters, not a bunch of words and nasty name calling," Greene hit back on X.

Last July, AOC rejected the $831.5-billion Department of Defense Appropriations Act, while also voting against an amendment proposed by Greene to block $500 million in funding for Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system.

"Marjorie Taylor Greene's amendment does nothing to cut off offensive aid to Israel nor end the flow of US munitions being used in Gaza. Of course I voted against it," she wrote in an X post at the time.

"What it does do is cut off defensive Iron Dome capacities while allowing the actual bombs killing Palestinians to continue," she added, while noting that US military aid is being used to "perpetuate the genocide in Gaza."

Many supporters of Palestinian liberation spurned AOC's distinction between supposedly defensive and offensive aid to Israel.