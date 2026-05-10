Marjorie Taylor Greene hits back after AOC calls her "proven bigot and antisemite"
Washington DC - Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has responded after Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez suggested she could not be trusted on Palestine.
"I personally do not trust someone like Marjorie Taylor Greene, a proven bigot and antisemite, on the issues of what is good for Gazans and Israelis," AOC said in a forum at the University of Chicago's Institute of Politics on Friday.
"I don't think that it benefits our movement in that instance to align the left with white nationalists. I don't think it serves us," she continued.
The comments came in response to a question about working across the aisle with Republicans in Congress.
"AOC refused to vote for my amendment to strip funding for Israel. She can run her mouth all she wants but votes are the only thing that matters, not a bunch of words and nasty name calling," Greene hit back on X.
Last July, AOC rejected the $831.5-billion Department of Defense Appropriations Act, while also voting against an amendment proposed by Greene to block $500 million in funding for Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system.
"Marjorie Taylor Greene's amendment does nothing to cut off offensive aid to Israel nor end the flow of US munitions being used in Gaza. Of course I voted against it," she wrote in an X post at the time.
"What it does do is cut off defensive Iron Dome capacities while allowing the actual bombs killing Palestinians to continue," she added, while noting that US military aid is being used to "perpetuate the genocide in Gaza."
Many supporters of Palestinian liberation spurned AOC's distinction between supposedly defensive and offensive aid to Israel.
AOC considered likely 2028 presidential contender
Greene announced last November that she was resigning from Congress. Once a fervent supporter of Donald Trump, she became increasingly critical of his administration's continued support of Israel, handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, and failure to rein in the US affordability crisis.
The Georgia Republican was the first member of Congress from her party to call Israel's assault on Gaza a genocide.
Despite a supposed ceasefire agreement in place since October, human rights and legal experts warn Israel continues to commit genocide in Gaza.
Israel has also moved to expand illegal settlements and annex large swaths of the occupied West Bank, raising urgent warnings of ethnic cleansing.
In late March, AOC vowed to oppose any military aid to Israel during a Democratic Socialists of America election forum in New York as she sought the group's endorsement for her reelection campaign.
The New York Democrat is considered a likely 2028 presidential contender, though she refused to commit herself on Friday.
"My ambition is to change this country. Presidents come and go. Senate, House seats, elected officials come and go," AOC said during the Chicago forum.
"I make decisions by waking up in the morning, looking out the window, and observing the conditions of this country and saying what move or what decision can I make today that is going to get us closer to that future, stronger, faster, better than yesterday."
Cover photo: Collage: ANDRES KUDACKI / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & DREW ANGERER / AFP