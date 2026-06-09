Royal reunion? Prince Harry could soon bring Meghan and the kids to England

Montecito, California – Is 2026 finally the year of reconciliation? According to insiders, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle , hope to be able to bring their two children back to the UK in just a few weeks!

Prince Harry (r.) wants to bring his family back to the UK, but the lack of police protection has so far stood in the way. © JONATHAN BRADY / POOL / AFP

The 41‑year‑old Duke is set to travel to England in July to promote the Invictus Games, which will be held in Birmingham next year.

For this occasion, Harry would like to have his family by his side. Moreover, Meghan and the children should get the chance to visit his father, King Charles, as reported by Page Six.

The reunion would be especially meaningful for the youngsters, as Prince Archie (7) and Princess Lilibet (5) have had little contact with their grandfather so far. Insiders say Harry wants to change that.

The family hasn't visited Harry's home together for years. Meghan last traveled to the UK in 2022 for Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

The Sussex children also haven't been to England in years, so their relatives there are barely known to them.

And there's a good reason for that: when Harry and Meghan stepped back from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US, they lost their publicly funded police protection.

Since then, Harry has been fighting to have it reinstated. A few months ago, reports suggested that the odds of regaining his protection were looking good, and a fresh, comprehensive review of security measures could make it possible.