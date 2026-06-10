Three Indian crew missing, 21 rescued as US admits to firing on tanker in Gulf of Oman

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Three Indian crew members were reported missing after a vessel was attacked off Oman, India said Wednesday, before the US military announced it had fired on a tanker attempting to breach its blockade of Iran .

Vessels are seen anchored in the Strait of Hormuz, off the port city of Khasab on Oman’s northern Musandam Peninsula on May 17, 2026. © AFP

In a statement, the Indian foreign ministry condemned the attack on the vessel, the Settebello, saying: "Of the 24 Indian crew onboard, 21 Indians have been rescued thus far and three Indians are reportedly missing."

"Attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict in the region. We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation," it added.

Later, the US military said one of its warplanes had fired on the tanker in the Gulf of Oman, disabling the vessel as it attempted to transport oil from Iran.

US Central Command said in a post on X, identifying the Palau-flagged Settebello, that the "crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions from American forces."

India summoned Washington's charge d'affaires in New Delhi to lodge a "strong protest" over the attack, a senior Indian government official told AFP.