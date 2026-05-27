Trump's DOJ once again sues UCLA over Palestine solidarity activism on campus

Los Angeles, California - The Trump administration is once again suing the University of California, Los Angeles over allegations of antisemitism tied to Palestine solidarity activism on campus.

A protester walks by signs at a Palestine solidarity encampment on the UCLA campus on May 2, 2024. © ERIC THAYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The lawsuit – filed Tuesday in the US District Court for the Central District of California Western Division – accuses UCLA of being "deliberately indifferent to the suffering of its Jewish and Israeli students."

The complaint refers to a Palestine solidarity encampment on the UCLA campus in 2024 and rallies that have continued in the years since.

UCLA made international headlines when hundreds of law enforcement officers descended on the encampment in May 2024 in a violent crackdown targeting students protesting the US-backed genocide in Gaza.

The government is now seeking repayment of federal grant money to UCLA over the last two years, in addition to other demands.

"The United States brings this action to compel UCLA to comply with Title VI, to recover the taxpayer subsidies the United States awarded to this discriminatory institution, and to require UCLA to reform its antidiscrimination procedures to ensure that all complaints of discrimination against and harassment of Jewish and Israeli students are properly investigated and addressed," the suit reads.