Trump's DOJ once again sues UCLA over Palestine solidarity activism on campus
Los Angeles, California - The Trump administration is once again suing the University of California, Los Angeles over allegations of antisemitism tied to Palestine solidarity activism on campus.
The lawsuit – filed Tuesday in the US District Court for the Central District of California Western Division – accuses UCLA of being "deliberately indifferent to the suffering of its Jewish and Israeli students."
The complaint refers to a Palestine solidarity encampment on the UCLA campus in 2024 and rallies that have continued in the years since.
UCLA made international headlines when hundreds of law enforcement officers descended on the encampment in May 2024 in a violent crackdown targeting students protesting the US-backed genocide in Gaza.
The government is now seeking repayment of federal grant money to UCLA over the last two years, in addition to other demands.
"The United States brings this action to compel UCLA to comply with Title VI, to recover the taxpayer subsidies the United States awarded to this discriminatory institution, and to require UCLA to reform its antidiscrimination procedures to ensure that all complaints of discrimination against and harassment of Jewish and Israeli students are properly investigated and addressed," the suit reads.
Trump targets UCLA in bid to suppress Palestine solidarity activism
The Trump administration sued the UC system in February after accusing UCLA of turning a "blind eye" to alleged antisemitism on its campus.
The lawsuit came half a year after Donald Trump demanded a $1.2-billion fine from the UC system to settle federal accusations of antisemitism. A federal judge in November blocked the administration from seeking fines or withholding UCLA's federal funding.
"Earlier this year, we sued UCLA for subjecting its Jewish and Israeli employees to an antisemitic hostile work environment," Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon said in a statement on Tuesday.
"Now, the Department of Justice calls UCLA to account for its toleration of the equally appalling hostile educational environment against its Jewish and Israeli students."
UCLA Chancellor Julio Frenk, whose grandparents fled Nazi Germany, has rejected allegations of "indifference" to antisemitism.
"Combating antisemitism and all other forms of hatred is a moral imperative – one rooted, for me, in personal history that makes indifference unthinkable," Frenk said in his state of the campus address on Tuesday.
In March of last year, Palestine solidarity activists filed a lawsuit accusing UCLA of "repeatedly and systemically" violating the rights of demonstrators during the Gaza protests.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations and the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee had designated UCLA an "institution of particular concern" over its creation of a hostile campus environment for anti-genocide protesters.
Cover photo: MARIO TAMA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP