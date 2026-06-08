US makes big nuclear demand of Iran in new UN draft resolution

Vienna, Austria - The US is demanding Iran provide "precise" information on its enriched uranium stockpile and give the UN nuclear agency access "without delay," according to a draft resolution seen by AFP on Monday.

This handout satellite image taken by 2026 Planet Labs PBC shows damaged buildings at the Natanz Nuclear Facility near Natanz, Isfahan province, in central Iran on March 3, 2026. © 2026 PLANET LABS PBC / AFP

The draft resolution is expected to be submitted for a vote this week to the board of governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which started meeting on Monday.

Last week, a confidential report from the IAEA reiterated that the lack of access to nuclear sites in Iran constituted a "proliferation concern."

The draft resolution affirms that it is "essential and urgent" that Iran "without delay" provides the agency with "precise information on nuclear material accountancy and safeguarded nuclear facilities in Iran."

Tehran must also "grant the agency all access it requires to verify this information," it adds.

To be passed, the draft resolution needs to be submitted and approved by the 35-member IAEA board of governors.

In a press conference after opening the board of governors' meeting, IAEA head Rafael Grossi said he had "sporadic contacts with the foreign minister [of Iran] and others, but basically the channel of communication is broken."

"Of course, when you have active shelling or bombing, inspections are not possible, but there are many things that can be done. And the important thing is this dialogue," he said.