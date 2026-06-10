US strikes cut off water access for thousands of Iranians

Sirik, Iran - Thousands of Iranians in the southern port town of Sirik have lost access to drinking water after US strikes hit two reservoirs in the area, Iranian state media said Wednesday.

Women walk past Iran's national flag at the Vanak Square in Tehran on June 10, 2026. © ATTA KENARE / AFP

The US carried out strikes on the southern cities of Jask and Sirik and on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, after what Washington said was Iran's downing of a American Army Apache helicopter over Gulf waters.

The strikes damaged two reservoirs supplying the Bemani and Kouhestak areas of Sirik town.

"Unfortunately, following this attack, 20,000 residents of the region have lost access to safe drinking water, and with temperatures ranging between 45 and 50 degrees Celsius [113 and 122 Fahrenheit], conditions have become extremely difficult and critical for local inhabitants," Iran's state television quoted local water company officials as saying.

"The destruction of these reservoirs has created a major problem for the region's water supply network," it added, noting that the area had insufficient groundwater to replace the damaged reservoirs.

Efforts were underway to find alternatives for villages affected in the area, according to Abdolhamid Hamzehpour, a senior water company official in the southern province of Hormozgan.