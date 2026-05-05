Broadway theater blaze in NYC forces Book of Mormon musical to halt its run

New York, New York - A blaze caused major damage Monday to Broadway 's storied Eugene O'Neill Theater, forcing it to close for repairs and halting its run of the smash hit musical The Book of Mormon, the New York fire department said.

The Book of Mormon musical has been forced to halt its run after the Eugene O'Neill Theater in New York City caught fire. © IMAGO / Everett Collection

This religious satire about two young Mormon missionaries sent to a remote village in Uganda has been on Broadway for 15 years and been performed in London's West End and beyond.

The New York fire department's assistant chief, David Simms, told a media briefing at the scene of the fire that "the building is going to be out of service pending repairs." He said almost 200 firefighters and EMS staff rushed to the site.

It was not immediately clear how long the closure will last, or if the show will be moved to another theater.

"There's been substantial damage on the fourth floor in the electrical room, which contains lighting equipment, and the hanging chandeliers," Simms added.

"This was a deep-seated fire, involving a lot of electrical equipment... It was very difficult to get to. There was a lot of catwalks and rigging in the theater."

Ambassador Theater Group, which owns the Eugene O'Neill, did not respond to a request for comment.