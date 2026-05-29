California teen Shrey Parikh wins 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee

Washington DC – California teenager Shrey Parikh's confident nod never faltered as he methodically spelled his way to win the US national spelling bee on Thursday. Even inscrutable words like "hwyl," "potto," or "pluchea" didn't faze the 14-year-old.

California teen Shrey Parikh (l) wins the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee. © HEATHER DIEHL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

2026 was Parikh's third time as a finalist at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Over the course of three days at Washington's Constitution Hall, the teen from Rancho Cucamonga beat out 247 other contestants in the competition.

Underneath his calm demeanor, Parikh said he had worried early on in the contest, "because I knew the word, but, you know, when you're on stage, you always kind of doubt yourself, so I'm glad I just stuck with my gut and got it right."

This year, the contest went into a spell-off, where the final two contestants spelled out as many words as they could in 90 seconds.