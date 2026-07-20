A new Squad? Blake Lively attends World Cup final after brutal Taylor Swift wedding snub

East Rutherford, New Jersey - Blake Lively enjoyed the final FIFA World Cup match with her girlfriends after missing out on Taylor Swift 's nuptials! Is there a new gal pal power "Squad" brewing"

Blake Lively attended the star-studded World Cup Final on Sunday with a group of her girlfriends. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/blakelively

On Sunday, the Betty Booze founder posted an Instagram Story about the big game between Spain and Argentina, which Spain ultimately won.

Blake dropped a selfie with her friends, including Stoney Clover Lane founders Kendall and Libby Glazer, as they enjoyed some fairly good seats during the match.

Though Ryan Reynolds wasn't present for the photo op, she did recently gush over the Deadpool actor in a post, which she captioned, "Father of all of my favorite children."

The Gossip Girl alum hasn't been at too many celebrity events recently, as she has kept a low profile during her intense legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

Unfortunately, Blake's legal drama also seeped into her friendship with the Shake It Off hitmaker, leading to the once-close besties reportedly falling out.