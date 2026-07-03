Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds skip town as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding frenzy takes over NYC

New York, New York - As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding of the century takes over New York City, the pop star's former pals Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have skipped town.

Blake Lively (center r.) and Ryan Reynolds (r.) have left the Big Apple as their former bestie Taylor Swift (center l.) prepares to tie the knot with Travis Kelce. © Collage: Jon Kopaloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

Per TMZ, Blake and Ryan were spotted in Lake Placid on Thursday, where they watched their daughter, Betty, compete in a horse show.

The outing put the couple hundreds of miles away from Madison Square Garden and the "Tayvis" wedding frenzy, suggesting that they might not be going – or possibly weren't even invited.

Blake and Ryan were close friends of the 36-year-old pop star for years, and Taylor's even the godmother of the pair's three daughters.

But reports of tension emerged shortly after Taylor was dragged into Blake's legal battle against her It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni.

The proceedings led private text messages between Blake and Taylor to go public, which reportedly made the Grammy winner feel "exposed and kind of violated."

Among the texts was an exchange that saw the 38-year-old Gossip Girl alum acknowledge some tension in her friendship with Taylor, but things appeared to end on a cordial note.