Adam Driver claps back at question about on-set clashes with Lena Dunham

Cannes, France - Actor Adam Driver batted away accusations about aggressive behavior on the set of the television series Girls Sunday, saying "I have no comment on any of that. I'm saving it all for my book."

Adam Driver shut down a question about accusations from his Girls co-star Lena Dunham (r.) that alleged he was aggressive on set. © Collage: Ian LANGSDON / AFP & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Lena Dunham, who wrote, directed, and acted in the series, accused the Star Wars and Marriage Story actor of being rough with her during their first sex scene. He "hurled me this way and that", she wrote in her new memoir Famesick.

"It wasn't that I felt violated," Dunham wrote, but that she felt she had "lost directorial authority".

Another time, she alleged, Driver "hurled a chair at the wall next to me" when he grew angry at her for forgetting her lines during a rehearsal, and swore repeatedly at her.

The hit show Girls, which ran for six seasons until 2017, was about a self-obsessed writer and her boyfriend named Adam, played by Driver, and their on-off, toxic relationship.

It often seemed to mirror Dunham's own life.

Driver, who is married to actor Joanne Tucker, shut down the issue when he was questioned about it at the Cannes Film Festival, where he is starring in James Gray's new crime thriller Paper Tiger.