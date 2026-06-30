Angelina Jolie reveals she hasn't dated since Brad Pitt divorce: "Life has broken me a little bit"
Los Angeles, California - Over ten years ago, Angelina Jolie divorced actor Brad Pitt. Since then, the mom of six has not entered a new relationship.
In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, the 51-year-old opened up about her personal life while dishing on her upcoming film Couture and her role in it.
In the movie, she plays filmmaker Maxine Walker, who meets a new partner in Paris – just as she is diagnosed with breast cancer.
Jolie is all too familiar with this subject, as her mother died in 2007 from complications of ovarian and breast cancer.
This fate prompted the actor to re-evaluate her approach to her private life.
"To be candid, I haven't dated since I divorced a decade ago," Jolie said.
Instead, she has focused entirely on her children and family – finding a new partner has not been a top priority for her.
Angelina Jolie wants to get back to her former self
To embody Maxine Walker, however, she had to change her perspective: "It took me a second to kind of say, well, she can also love her daughter and be dedicated to her daughter and also need this as a woman and receive this as a woman."
She admitted that life had "broken me a little bit," and said that she needed to start living and being free again.
Some time ago, Jolie's three daughters encouraged her to place her own life more at the center again.
"They're talking to me as young women, and I'm seeing what I want for them," the Maleficent star said.
"I'm seeing what I don't want them to lose and what I want them to hold on to. And it's kind of reminding me what I may have lost."
As for Jolie's ex, Pitt has since moved on with jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, and the two are said to have moved in together last October.
Cover photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/dpa