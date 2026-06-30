Angelina Jolie reveals she hasn't dated since Brad Pitt divorce: "Life has broken me a little bit"

Los Angeles, California - Over ten years ago, Angelina Jolie divorced actor Brad Pitt . Since then, the mom of six has not entered a new relationship.

Angelina Jolie hasn't had a date or a relationship since her divorce in 2016. © Scott A Garfitt/Invision/dpa

In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, the 51-year-old opened up about her personal life while dishing on her upcoming film Couture and her role in it.

In the movie, she plays filmmaker Maxine Walker, who meets a new partner in Paris – just as she is diagnosed with breast cancer.

Jolie is all too familiar with this subject, as her mother died in 2007 from complications of ovarian and breast cancer.

This fate prompted the actor to re-evaluate her approach to her private life.

"To be candid, I haven't dated since I divorced a decade ago," Jolie said.

Instead, she has focused entirely on her children and family – finding a new partner has not been a top priority for her.