Angelina Jolie says her "fighting spirit" is back after Brad Pitt divorce
Los Angeles, California - Angelina Jolie touched on her return to acting after deciding to step away before her split from Brad Pitt.
In honor of her upcoming horror flick Couture, the 51-year-old told Variety about how her personal life helped bring the "energy" needed to play the character Maxine.
"I think my fighting spirit is finally back," Angelina began.
She continued, "I lost it for a bit. I got kind of taken down a little bit, and it's coming back in large part thanks to my children, who are now older, and encouraging it."
The Eternals star gave credit to her six kids, whom she shares with her ex-husband, for encouraging her to get "back to aspects" of herself that she "hadn't felt as free to do."
Angelina Jolie seemingly shades Brad Pitt after messy divorce
Angelina explained, "My kids are almost all 18, so now they want to see me traveling the world, they want me to get out and do things."
She also seemingly threw a subtle dig towards Brad by adding, "They know me more than anybody, and they still like me, which says a lot."
Two of Angelina's kids, Maddox (24) and Shiloh (20), have officially filed legal paperwork to formally drop Pitt from their names, while the exes' other kids have also distanced themselves from Oscar winner.
The Salt actor admitted, "I had kind of quit acting before my divorce. I was focusing on directing, and I thought I'd be doing my international work."
She added, "But then suddenly the only way to be home more and for short periods of time being away or to make a good amount of money, was to go back to acting. I was only taking things that were short or close by or I could take my children."
Cover photo: Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP