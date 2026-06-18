Angelina Jolie says her "fighting spirit" is back after Brad Pitt divorce

Los Angeles, California - Angelina Jolie touched on her return to acting after deciding to step away before her split from Brad Pitt .

Angelina Jolie credited her six kids for helping her get her spark back after taking a break from acting. © Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In honor of her upcoming horror flick Couture, the 51-year-old told Variety about how her personal life helped bring the "energy" needed to play the character Maxine.

"I think my fighting spirit is finally back," Angelina began.

She continued, "I lost it for a bit. I got kind of taken down a little bit, and it's coming back in large part thanks to my children, who are now older, and encouraging it."

The Eternals star gave credit to her six kids, whom she shares with her ex-husband, for encouraging her to get "back to aspects" of herself that she "hadn't felt as free to do."