Anne Hathaway opened up about fertility struggles ahead of baby announcement

Los Angeles, California - On Friday, Anne Hathaway shared a baby bombshell: She's expecting her third child! But before becoming pregnant again, she spoke openly about her challenge fertility struggles.

Anne Hathaway shared her happy baby news on Instagram this week. © Jordan Strauss/Invision/dpa

With a sweet Instagram video, the 43-year-old publicly shared her happiness and proudly displayed her baby bump.

"Baby, I'm yours," she wrote in the caption.

Even though Anne is now thrilled about her third child, the road to getting there has been anything but easy.

After the birth of her second child, the Devil Wears Prada actor spoke in an interview about the difficulties she faced getting pregnant, as reported by Page Six.

"I think that we have a very one-size-fits-all approach to getting pregnant. And you get pregnant, and for the majority of cases, this is a really happy time. But a lot of people who are trying to get pregnant: That's not really the story," she said.

"The steps that lead up to that part of the story are really painful and very isolating and full of self-doubt. And I went through that," Anne continued.

She noted that announcing her pregnancy might make some people feel even more isolated because they've had similar experiences.