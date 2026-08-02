Ariana Grande drops out of major role amid "ongoing public scrutiny" — is she getting medical help?

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande just backed out of a highly-anticipated film role, and the reason why seems to have everything to do with the widespread concern over her health.

Ariana Grande just backed out of a highly-anticipated film role, and the reason why seems to have everything to do with the widespread concern over her health. © VALERIE MACON / AFP

Ari has officially withdrawn from the West End revival of Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George, per reports by People.

And that's not all; she's taking a full-blown break from public life altogether.

"Ariana will be taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour," an Ariana Grande rep told People on Sunday.

"This tour has been a beautiful experience for her. She loves her fans and has loved every minute of this tour so much," the rep added, referencing her Eternal Sunshine concert tour that is set to end on September 1.

"She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny."

After her music video for Petal dropped on Friday — the title track of her new album — fans and media outlets jumped back into worried discourse over the singer's worryingly thin physique.

The 33-year-old Wicked actor's weight has been a hot topic since her appearance changed suddenly around the time she started filming the Wicked movie.