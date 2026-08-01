Ariana Grande sparks fresh weight loss concerns as fans react to new petal music video

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande has sparked concern among fans after her new petal music video reignited conversations about her slimmer appearance, with viewers sharing divided reactions online.

Ariana Grande's new petal music video has sparked a debate online, with fans sharing mixed reactions over comments about her weight loss and appearance. © Collage: Screenshots/YouTube/ArianaGrandeVevo

The petal music video, released on Friday, features Ariana in several different scenes – including a retro-inspired audition setting – as she embraces a vintage Hollywood look.

After the video dropped, some fans took to X to express concern about the singer's appearance.

One user wrote, "The whole video and the last couple years on IG is just her body checking and no one wants to be honest about it."

Others question why the conversation around her body continues to resurface.

"Why do u guys keep saying this s**t? Every week it's new commentary about how she has an eating disorder and [is] too skinny," one fan wrote, adding that people should stop treating the discussion as a new topic.

Some social media users also pointed out that Ariana is not the only celebrity who has faced increased attention over recent changes in appearance, mentioning stars like Demi Moore, Nicole Kidman, and Emma Stone.

Ariana has not addressed the latest reactions surrounding her weight.