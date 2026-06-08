Ariana Grande seemingly disses ex-husband Dalton Gomez on Eternal Sunshine tour!

Oakland, California - Oop! Did Ariana Grande subtly shade her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, during her Eternal Sunshine Tour ?

Ariana Grande (r) may have shaded her ex-husband Dalton Gomez (l) during her Eternal Sunshine Tour. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/arianagrande & TikTok/jo3lito

A viral moment from the 32-year-old's opening night captured Ariana tweaking the lyrics to her infamous hit song Thank You, Next!

The TikTok clip showed Ari performing the track in a strappy, pink dress with a fringe bottom and matching boots at the Oakland Arena on Saturday.

She sang, "One day I'll walk down the aisle / Holding hands with my mama / Only wanna do it once, real bad / Gon' make that s*** last."

Yet, after the line, "only wanna do it once, real bad," Ariana playfully held up two fingers and made a face – seemingly suggesting that she's open to getting married again after her divorce in 2024.

The Dangerous Woman hitmaker split from the real estate agent after three years of marriage and is currently dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.