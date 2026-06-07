Ariana Grande kicks off Eternal Sunshine Tour: "It's good to see us, isn't it?"

Oakland, California - Ariana Grande made her mighty return to the stage with an electrifying opening show for her Eternal Sunshine Tour !

Ariana Grande made her mighty return to the stage with an electrifying opening show for her Eternal Sunshine Tour! © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/kumanchu61 & heyitsrigooo & spencernish

On Saturday night, fans flocked to the Oakland arena for the long-awaited tour after the 7 Rings hitmaker's seven-year hiatus.



Ariana dazzled the crowd with costume changes, visual storytelling, ultra-high heels, and a nod to her Wicked era as she teasingly asked fans in her "Glinda" voice, "It's good to see us, isn't it?"

More viral moments from the petite powerhouse's opening night featured Ari belting out Break Free and recreating her Eternal Sunshine: Deluxe album cover by levitating in the air while singing We Can't Be Friends.

Per Variety, the Grammy-winner's set list was: Yes, And?, Positions, 7 Rings, One Last Time, and her latest drop, Hate That I Made You Love Me.