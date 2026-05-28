Cynthia Erivo reacts to rumors that Ariana Grande friendship was "fake"

Los. Angeles, California - Cynthia Erivo has sounded off on critics scrutinizing her friendship with Ariana Grande .

Cynthia Erivo (r.) spoke out on the intense backlash she received from fans after defending Ariana Grande from a crazed fan during her Variety feature. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER & Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

While speaking with Variety on Wednesday, the Oscar winner addressed the rumors that she and the 32-year-old singer "staged" their close bond amid their press run for Wicked and Wicked: For Good.

"I think that people didn't really believe that we were actually friends," Cynthia explained.

She noted, "But that's also because people don't know me very well. If I'm a friend, then I'm a friend. If I'm not, then I'm not."

The Harriet actor, who played Elphaba in the musical film adaptations, made headlines after defending Ariana from a man who ran up to her at a Singapore red carpet premiere.

Some fans argued Cynthia's reaction was over-the-top, but she insists that the two "were really trying to take care of each other."

