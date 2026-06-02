Blake Lively seeks legal fees and damages from Justin Baldoni in latest court move

New York, New York - Attorneys for Blake Likely were back in front of a New York judge on Monday to demand legal fees and damages from It Ends with Us co-star Justin Baldoni, after a settlement was reached last month in their years-long legal battle.

Attorneys for Blake Lively (r.) argued before a New York judge on Monday that she should receive legal fees and damages from Justin Baldoni (l.) amid their years-long court battle. © Collage: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP & ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The 38-year-old actor's legal team argued that the defamation lawsuit brought against her by Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, was a retaliatory move prohibited by California law.

Lawyers for Baldoni rejected the claim.

AFP was not immediately able to obtain details regarding the sum being sought by Lively.

Lively filed her first complaint against Baldoni in December 2024 alleging the actor – who also directed the film – had spoken inappropriately about his sex life and sought to alter the film to include sex scenes that were not in the script.

Lively said Baldoni orchestrated a PR and social media campaign to ruin her reputation.

Baldoni and his studio Wayfarer had countersued Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds with claims of extortion and defamation, but a judge dismissed those claims last year.

Wayfarer previously insisted that neither the studio, its executives, nor its PR team did anything to retaliate against Lively.

The federal judge handling the case, Lewis Liman, also dismissed some of Lively's claims, but upheld her allegations of retaliation.

The full terms of the out-of-court settlement reached between the two parties have not been publicly disclosed.