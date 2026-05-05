Blake Lively surprises at 2026 Met Gala hours after Justin Baldoni settlement

New York, New York - Blake Lively made a surprise appearance at the 2026 Met Gala on Monday, just hours after the news of her settlement with Justin Baldoni broke.

Blake Lively wowed at the 2026 Met Gala in an archival gown from Versace. © Collage: Mike Coppola & Julian Hamilton / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 38-year-old graced the carpet of the gala – which had a dress code of Fashion is Art – in a 2006 Atelier Versace gown.

The dress featured pastel colors with a yellow halter top, sparkling bodice, and lengthy train.

Blake has become a regular at the Met Gala, as Monday marked her 10th appearance at the star-studded event so far.

However, fans hadn't been expecting her this year, as she had largely been lying low amid her explosive legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star.

But the case took an unexpected turn earlier in the day, with Blake and Justin reaching a surprise settlement just two weeks ahead of their scheduled trial.

Details of the agreement were not disclosed.

The Gossip Girl alum initially accused the 42-year-old filmmaker of sexual harassment and retaliation, but much of her case was gutted by a judge last month, leaving just three of her 13 claims.

In their joint statement, both sides acknowledged that Blake's claims "deserved to be heard" and said they are "committed to workplaces free of improprieties and unproductive environments."