Bonnie Tyler, queen of the 80s power ballad, has died

Faro, Portugal - Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler, best known for her powerful, haunting love song Total Eclipse of the Heart, has died aged 75 in hospital in Portugal, her family announced Thursday.

Bonnie Tyler performs during the finals of the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden. © JOHN MACDOUGALL / AFP

With her distinctive husky voice, tousled mane of blonde hair and black eyeliner, Tyler was instantly recognizable as the queen of the 1980s power ballad.

Her death came after her family raised hopes among fans after she came out of an induced coma in hospital in Faro in Portugal, where she had undergone emergency intestinal surgery in May.

Tyler's family announced Thursday on Facebook that they were "heartbroken to announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away last night in hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for."

Her illness had forced the cancellation of dates on a planned European tour to mark the 50th anniversary of the release of Lost in France, her 1976 breakthrough hit.

Born Gaynor Hopkins in the Welsh town of Neath in 1951 where she grew up with five siblings, she little imagined the success she would have after leaving school at 16.

"The best thing I did was Total Eclipse of the Heart. How can you ever possibly imagine it would still be so big today and people who weren't even born then would be singing it at karaoke?" she told the Daily Telegraph in 2025.

She came from a humble background. Her father worked in the coal mines, while her mother was a housewife.

But Tyler said she inherited her talent from her mom.

"My mother had a radiogram and loads of 78 records, and she'd do the housekeeping while singing her head off with the windows open. People used to stand outside to listen to her, she was so amazing," she said in the Telegraph interview.