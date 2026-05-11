Bonnie Tyler suffers another serious medical scare amid induced coma

Faro, Portugal - There is growing concern for singer Bonnie Tyler, as the pop legend is now believed to have suffered a cardiac arrest amid her recent health scare.

Singer Bonnie Tyler reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest in hospital in Faro. © JOHN MACDOUGALL / AFP

In the past few days, a spokesperson for the 74-year-old confirmed on Facebook that Tyler had been placed in an induced coma to aid her recovery from an emergency surgery, but she still appears to be fighting for her life.

According to the Mirror, doctors at the hospital in Faro tried to bring the Total Eclipse of the Heart artist out of her induced coma, but she is said to have suffered a cardiac arrest.

However, the team was able to successfully revive Tyler.

Official confirmation from her management about the incident is still pending.

The musician will now remain in an induced coma in the intensive care unit, the outlet reported.

Doctors are currently trying to control the severe infection that Tyler suffered as a result of a burst appendix.