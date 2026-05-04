Britney Spears avoids jail time as she enters plea in DUI case

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears has taken a plea deal to reduce the charge against her after the pop star was arrested for driving under the influence.

Britney Spears pleaded guilty to reckless driving involving alcohol and/or drugs in connection with her March DUI arrest. © Gabe Ginsberg / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to TMZ, Spears did not attend Monday's hearing, but lawyers representing her agreed to a plea deal that saw the charge against her reduced to a "wet reckless" – referring to reckless driving involving alcohol and/or drugs.

The 44-year-old has now been put on probation for 12 months and has received credit for her time spent in custody after the arrest back in March.

She will also have to complete a DUI class and pay state-mandated fines and fees as part of the plea deal.

Spears' lawyer, Michael Goldstein, said in a statement that the deal shows that the singer "has accepted responsibility for her conduct" and is ready to "implement positive change" in her life.

"Britney appreciates this discretion and is also grateful for the outpouring of support she has received," he added.

Spears was formally charged last week over the incident, which involved her driving "erratically at a high rate of speed".