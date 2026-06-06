Britney Spears' jaw-dropping blonde 'do is all thanks to Kim Kardashian!

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears recently got a bright-blonde makeover , and here's the tea on how the iconic moment went down!

Kim Kardashian (l.) brought Britney Spears and Chris Appleton (c.) together for the pop star's recent blonde transformation. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian & chrisappleton1

Y2K Britney made a comeback earlier this week in Chris Appleton's selfie, where the Toxic hitmaker debuted a freshly straightened look.



An insider tattled to Us Weekly that Kim Kardashian and her mom, Kris Jenner, were the ones behind Britney's makeover, as the pop star was looking for someone to make her blonde again.

"Britney was in good spirits when she met with Chris Appleton," the source revealed.

"Kim and Kris were the ones who actually connected Chris with Britney and her team, putting in a good word for him in an effort to help Britney with her hair."

"Britney was sweet and actually shy in person and was very grateful to have her hair done," the tipster added.