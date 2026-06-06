Britney Spears' jaw-dropping blonde 'do is all thanks to Kim Kardashian!
Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears recently got a bright-blonde makeover, and here's the tea on how the iconic moment went down!
Y2K Britney made a comeback earlier this week in Chris Appleton's selfie, where the Toxic hitmaker debuted a freshly straightened look.
An insider tattled to Us Weekly that Kim Kardashian and her mom, Kris Jenner, were the ones behind Britney's makeover, as the pop star was looking for someone to make her blonde again.
"Britney was in good spirits when she met with Chris Appleton," the source revealed.
"Kim and Kris were the ones who actually connected Chris with Britney and her team, putting in a good word for him in an effort to help Britney with her hair."
"Britney was sweet and actually shy in person and was very grateful to have her hair done," the tipster added.
Chris Appleton calls Britney Spears' makeover a full circle moment
As for Chris, the site shared that he was "just as thrilled" to work on the Crazy singer's hair, which he gushed about in the caption of the June 1 post.
The celebrity beautician wrote, "As a kid growing up in England, Britney Spears was the soundtrack to so many moments."
"Never in a million years did I think I'd one day be standing behind the chair (or in this case her standing behind mine, lol) styling her hair," he continued.
Chris added, "Some moments really do come full circle. She is not only an icon, but one of the most genuinely kind and gentle souls I've ever met."
Given Britney's rough start to the year with her shocking DUI arrest and rehab stint, it's refreshing to see the Princess of Pop in good spirits!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian & chrisappleton1