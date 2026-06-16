Brooklyn Beckham escalates family feud with latest swipe at David and Victoria
Los Angeles, California – Next round in the Beckham family feud: after a rejected reconciliation attempt by his little sister Harper ramped up Brooklyn Beckham's feud with his parents, the 27-year-old has added fuel to the fire with a new commercial.
Likely hoping for reconciliation, Harper Beckham turned up unannounced on Friday in front of her oldest brother's estate in Beverly Hills after dad David had just been honored a few miles away with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Even though Brooklyn's front door remained closed to his sister, the 14-year-old left a letter for her brother – and was caught on numerous cameras.
Pure calculation? That's what the eldest Beckham offspring later accused his parents of: "That photographers were in place as the letter was hand delivered says it all – this was choreographed for the cameras," a spokesperson said, per The Sun.
But these are accusations that the celebrity couple won't take lying down: Brooklyn's claim was "clearly nonsense," a source close to the family told the British newspaper.
However, Brooklyn doesn't seem satisfied yet. In a new commercial, he's already gearing up for the next provocation against his famous parents.
Brooklyn Beckham alludes to "complicated" family drama
In a new commercial for DoorDash, the aspiring photographer sits relaxed on the couch, holding a stack of tickets for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in his hand.
"You're probably wondering why I'm watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home," he says to the camera with a grin before tossing the tickets onto the coffee table and adding with a laugh, "It's a long story."
The clip ends with an on‑screen message: "It's complicated. More soon."
Is Brooklyn once again taking a jab at his family?
One thing's clear: as a former professional soccer star, David Beckham is likely to be present at the World Cup this year.
For many fans and Beckham supporters, the message behind his son's ad is, therefore, unmistakable.
Insiders slammed Brooklyn's apparent shade towards his parents in comments to The Sun: "To do an ad based on estrangement from family as if it's a joke when his family is devastated and sister and grandparents are inconsolable."
Cover photo: picture alliance/dpa | Ian West