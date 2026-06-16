Brooklyn Beckham escalates family feud with latest swipe at David and Victoria

Los Angeles, California – Next round in the Beckham family feud: after a rejected reconciliation attempt by his little sister Harper ramped up Brooklyn Beckham 's feud with his parents, the 27-year-old has added fuel to the fire with a new commercial.

Brooklyn Beckham (l.) and his parents, David (c.) and Victoria, have been at odds since the 27-year-old leveled explosive claims at them in January. © picture alliance/dpa | Ian West

Likely hoping for reconciliation, Harper Beckham turned up unannounced on Friday in front of her oldest brother's estate in Beverly Hills after dad David had just been honored a few miles away with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Even though Brooklyn's front door remained closed to his sister, the 14-year-old left a letter for her brother – and was caught on numerous cameras.

Pure calculation? That's what the eldest Beckham offspring later accused his parents of: "That photographers were in place as the letter was hand delivered says it all – this was choreographed for the cameras," a spokesperson said, per The Sun.

But these are accusations that the celebrity couple won't take lying down: Brooklyn's claim was "clearly nonsense," a source close to the family told the British newspaper.

However, Brooklyn doesn't seem satisfied yet. In a new commercial, he's already gearing up for the next provocation against his famous parents.