David Beckham gets Hollywood star as World Cup begins in US

Los Angeles, California - Soccer idol David Beckham joined the ranks of entertainment royalty on Friday when he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, hours before the US hosted its first game of the 2026 World Cup.

David Beckham is pictured with his star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, on June 12, 2026. © REUTERS

Film legend Tom Cruise was on hand to pay tribute to Beckham, who he said had changed the face of soccer in the US.

Former Manchester United and England captain Beckham (51) told a throng of fans on the sun-kissed boulevard it was a "truly incredible moment."

"I've always been a dreamer, but I could never have imagined that an honor like this would come to a working-class English soccer player like me," he said.

"How fitting then that I am here today as we prepare to celebrate the opening here in the US of the 2026 World Cup."

"It's a powerful moment to recognize how the sport I love so much has grown in this country over the past three decades."

Beckham, who spent six seasons with LA Galaxy from 2007, said he was deeply honored to be feted by a Hollywood film megastar.

"To stand here in front of my friend Tom Cruise, the greatest movie star of our time, is quite frankly mind-blowing," he said.

"You welcomed us to LA 20 years ago, and you have been a loyal friend and an inspiration to me ever since," he told the actor.