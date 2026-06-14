Brooklyn Beckham noticeably absent from father's Hollywood star ceremony as family feud deepens
Los Angeles, California - Brooklyn Peltz Beckham was nowhere to be seen as his father, David Beckham, was honored on Friday with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The Beckham family was incomplete at the ceremony in Los Angeles last week.
David was supported by his wife Victoria and their children Romeo (23), Cruz (21), and Harper (14) – but his eldest son Brooklyn (27) was not in attendance.
Earlier this year, Brooklyn publicly cut ties with his parents and used a lengthy Instagram statement to distance himself from the family.
Since then, a frosty silence has settled between Brooklyn and the rest of the Beckham clan.
According to Page Six, Harper tried to pay her older brother a surprise visit after the award ceremony – presumably hoping for a reconciliation.
Harper Beckham attempts to visit her brother Brooklyn
Photos show Harper arriving at Brooklyn’s home wearing the same pink dress she had on earlier during the ceremony. Not long after, she could be seen getting back into a black SUV.
Brooklyn and his wife, Nicole Peltz, are said not to have been home at the time of Harper’s visit, but she reportedly left a note for her brother during her spontaneous drop‑in.
According to a spokesperson for Brooklyn and Nicola, there was a clear motive behind the appearance: "That photographers were in place as the letter was hand delivered says it all – this was choreographed for the cameras."
Whether the couple deliberately left Los Angeles ahead of the Beckham family's visit remains unclear.
Beckham has accused his parents of attempting to sabotage his relationship with his wife. Given the radio silence on Friday, a reconciliation does not appear to be on the horizon.
Cover photo: LISA O'CONNOR / AFP