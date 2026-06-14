Brooklyn Beckham noticeably absent from father's Hollywood star ceremony as family feud deepens

Los Angeles, California - Brooklyn Peltz Beckham was nowhere to be seen as his father, David Beckham, was honored on Friday with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

David Beckham (c.) is joined by his wife Victoria (second from r.) and their children Romeo (l.), Harper (second from l.), and Cruz at his Hollywood star ceremony. © LISA O'CONNOR / AFP

The Beckham family was incomplete at the ceremony in Los Angeles last week.

David was supported by his wife Victoria and their children Romeo (23), Cruz (21), and Harper (14) – but his eldest son Brooklyn (27) was not in attendance.

Earlier this year, Brooklyn publicly cut ties with his parents and used a lengthy Instagram statement to distance himself from the family.

Since then, a frosty silence has settled between Brooklyn and the rest of the Beckham clan.

According to Page Six, Harper tried to pay her older brother a surprise visit after the award ceremony – presumably hoping for a reconciliation.