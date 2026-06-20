Bruce Willis' wife Emma shares rare footage of actor and reflects on "heavy" caregiver journey

Los Angeles, California – 50 candles, but also many reflective thoughts: Emma Heming Willis celebrated her milestone birthday with a rare photo alongside Bruce Willis .

Emma Heming-Willis (r.) is married to actor Bruce Willis, who is suffering from frontotemporal dementia. © Screenshot/Instagram/@emmahemingwillis

In an Instagram post earlier this week, the model wrote: "Today is my big 5-0. And I have to say, I'm ready for this new decade and all it has to offer."

Heming-Willis admitted that her 40s had been "heavy," but she said she's proud of her journey as a wife, mother, caregiving partner, and advocate for people with dementia.

She shouted out her work with the Emma & Bruce Willis Fund, saying, "Together, we’re raising awareness of FTD, supporting caregivers, and advancing education and research."

Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023, and the 71-year-old now requires around-the-clock care. He currently lives outside of the home in a private care facility.

Earlier this month, Heming-Wilis shed light on her husband's health, confirming that he can still recognize his loved ones and clarifying that his condition is different from Alzheimer's – another form of dementia.