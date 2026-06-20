Bruce Willis' wife Emma shares rare footage of actor and reflects on "heavy" caregiver journey
Los Angeles, California – 50 candles, but also many reflective thoughts: Emma Heming Willis celebrated her milestone birthday with a rare photo alongside Bruce Willis.
In an Instagram post earlier this week, the model wrote: "Today is my big 5-0. And I have to say, I'm ready for this new decade and all it has to offer."
Heming-Willis admitted that her 40s had been "heavy," but she said she's proud of her journey as a wife, mother, caregiving partner, and advocate for people with dementia.
She shouted out her work with the Emma & Bruce Willis Fund, saying, "Together, we’re raising awareness of FTD, supporting caregivers, and advancing education and research."
Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023, and the 71-year-old now requires around-the-clock care. He currently lives outside of the home in a private care facility.
Earlier this month, Heming-Wilis shed light on her husband's health, confirming that he can still recognize his loved ones and clarifying that his condition is different from Alzheimer's – another form of dementia.
As for what the birthday girl is wishing for, she revealed she's dreaming of "a future where families facing dementia have more support, resources, less stigma, and every reason to hold onto hope."
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@emmahemingwillis