Cardi B announces new single Ah Ha is coming surprisingly soon!
New York, New York – Cardi B is dropping her first single of 2026 surprisingly soon. The Am I the Drama rapper says Ah Ha is coming this Friday, July 31!
On Monday, Cardi B stunned fans by previewing new music, dropping the teaser without warning or title.
Fans were thrilled with the catchy sneak peek. The overwhelmingly positive response pushed Cardi B and her label, Atlantic Records, to announce a release date for the potential banger.
"AH HA out THIS FRIDAY at midnight… meet me at the club 😤," Cardi B wrote on Instagram Wednesday night.
This is a surprisingly quick turnaround from preview to release date.
Cardi also posted the cover art for Ah Ha. It features the Bronx rapper in the same Dominican flag bikini she wore in the preview video, but instead of rocking out on the beach, she is lounging spread-eagle on the stairs.
Cardi B disses Trump in new track
In the new track, the WAP rapper takes shots at anyone trying to contain her in relationships or with their judgement. She even disses Donald Trump, spitting: "Black trucks at the club look like Trump in this b***h, f**k him / A hoe never played with me once in this b***h."
Even before its official release, Ah Ha has stirred up drama and praise. Cardi herself went on Instagram Live to clear up any questions about a line in which she raps, "A n***a won't trap me / I won't keep it," clarifying that she would not be stuck in a relationship just because she had a baby with a man.
Cardi shares three kids with her former husband Offset and another with her recent ex, NFL star Stefon Diggs.
The single is set to hit streaming services on Friday, July 31.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@iamcardib