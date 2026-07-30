Cardi B announces new single Ah Ha is coming surprisingly soon!

New York, New York – Cardi B is dropping her first single of 2026 surprisingly soon. The Am I the Drama rapper says Ah Ha is coming this Friday, July 31!

Cardi B has set a release date for her first single of 2026: July 31, 2026. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@iamcardib

On Monday, Cardi B stunned fans by previewing new music, dropping the teaser without warning or title.

Fans were thrilled with the catchy sneak peek. The overwhelmingly positive response pushed Cardi B and her label, Atlantic Records, to announce a release date for the potential banger.

"AH HA out THIS FRIDAY at midnight… meet me at the club 😤," Cardi B wrote on Instagram Wednesday night.

This is a surprisingly quick turnaround from preview to release date.

Cardi also posted the cover art for Ah Ha. It features the Bronx rapper in the same Dominican flag bikini she wore in the preview video, but instead of rocking out on the beach, she is lounging spread-eagle on the stairs.