Cardi B previews new music with sultry beach video – and claps back at fans!
New York, New York - On Monday night, superstar Cardi B gave fans a sneak peek at the new music she's been working on. The rapper brought the heat with her beach set teaser.
Cardi B treated fans to a taste of what she's been working on following her sold-out Little Miss Drama Tour in the form of a 45-second teaser posted to Instagram.
She captioned the clip: "Hmmmmm… why not?"
In the song teaser, the WAP rapper rocks a Dominican Republic flag bikini while spitting lyrics at multiple beachfront locations.
Cardi's long hair blows in the breeze, and her accessories dazzle throughout the sleek clip.
The song itself is a vibe, and her fans were thrilled with the bit. Just hours after posting, the clip had well over one million likes, and fans dubbed it fire in the comments.
A few comments about one particular bar had commenters joking – and Cardi B mad!
"A n***a won't trap me / I won't keep it," Cardi rapped, seemingly alluding to babies, to which a fan quipped, "You kept them four times."
Cardi B has a bone to pick with fans!
Cardi responded to both the praise and "stupid" commentary in a rant-filled Instagram Live.
"Now that I see that ya'll guys like it. I'm like d**n, I'm gonna have to shoot a music video this weekend," Cardi gushed.
"I'm glad that I'm just having fun with music and ya'll just lovin' it and enjoyn' it," she added.
"But I'm gonna pick three bones with y'all mother f***ers," she said, before getting down to business.
"I know exactly what I said on that line. Y'all acting stupid."
"Yes, I can have a baby with a n***a [...], and they think that you won't move the f**k on," she continued. "Or you will just stay there, takin' s**t. I'll take my baby and get the f**k on gone."
Cardi – who shares three kids with her ex-hubby Offset and another with NFL star Stefon Diggs – then added, "Na, b***h, a baby ain't trapping me. Bye. That's what I meant on that line."
Despite the drama over Cardi B's new music tease, we're invested in the full-length release! Will she drop the banger in time to become the song of the summer?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@iamcardib