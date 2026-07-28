Cardi B previews new music with sultry beach video – and claps back at fans!

New York, New York - On Monday night, superstar Cardi B gave fans a sneak peek at the new music she's been working on. The rapper brought the heat with her beach set teaser.

Rapper Cardi B surprised fans with a teaser featuring new music. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@iamcardib

Cardi B treated fans to a taste of what she's been working on following her sold-out Little Miss Drama Tour in the form of a 45-second teaser posted to Instagram.

She captioned the clip: "Hmmmmm… why not?"

In the song teaser, the WAP rapper rocks a Dominican Republic flag bikini while spitting lyrics at multiple beachfront locations.

Cardi's long hair blows in the breeze, and her accessories dazzle throughout the sleek clip.

The song itself is a vibe, and her fans were thrilled with the bit. Just hours after posting, the clip had well over one million likes, and fans dubbed it fire in the comments.

A few comments about one particular bar had commenters joking – and Cardi B mad!

"A n***a won't trap me / I won't keep it," Cardi rapped, seemingly alluding to babies, to which a fan quipped, "You kept them four times."