Cardi B dashes home for Kulture's Birthday!

Tenafly, New Jersey – After showing up at Paris Fashion Week, Rapper Cardi B dashed home to wish her firstborn, Kulture, a happy birthday. Her oldest is now eight years old!

Cardi B made a mad dash home to celebrate her daughter Kulture's birthday. The rapper surprised her oldest with cake. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@iamcardib

It's no secret that the Little Miss Drama hit-maker takes birthdays very seriously. Cardi B throws huge parties for every one of her family members' special days, and her own.

The rapper doesn't let anything get in her way, not even Paris Fashion Week, where she's been repeatedly proving her culture prowess over the last few days.

Thursday, Cardi B jumped on a plane and made a mad dash for home.

Per her Instagram stories, Cardi B made it "Right on time" at 12:00 AM to wish Kulture a happy birthday.

In the clip, Cardi carried a cake for Kulture while singing the classic birthday song. The rapper was flanked by her second, Wave.

Kulture Kiari Cephus turns eight on July 10, 2026.

Kulture is Cardi B's firstborn and one of three children the WAP rapper shares with her ex-husband, Offset. The two artists also have Wave Set Celphus (4) and Blossom Belle Cephus (1). Cardi B shares her fourth baby with Stefon Diggs, a boy, whose name has yet to be shared publicly.

Last year, for Kulture's seventh birthday, Cardi went all out on a Hello Kitty-themed bash. She even flew the kids to Disneyland on a private jet.