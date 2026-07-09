Cardi B wows again at Paris Fashion Week in breathtaking red look

Paris, France - Cardi B has once again shown that she can do couture! The artist wowed at the Robert Wun show in an all-red ensemble that might have been her best 2026 Paris Fashion Week look yet.

Cardi B at Robert Wun Women Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, on July 8, 2026. © BEHROUZ MEHRI / AFP

Cardi B and her stylist Kollin Carter clearly understand what couture means: dedication to drama and glam and fully committing to a vibe.

The WAP rapper stunned at Robert Wun's Fall 2026 show on Wednesday.

Cardi wore an all-red look that accentuated and exaggerated her curves. The outfit boasted a wildly rounded bodice that ended in an extra-wide mermaid skirt paired with red opera gloves and a classic bouffant.

The rapper's eye-catching look was both bold and minimalistic, and a great addition to her own Paris Fashion Week repertoire.

Cardi has made waves with every one of her appearances at the shows this week in Paris.

At the Rahul Mishra show on Monday, the Bodak Yellow artist embodied the designer's inspiration in an ivory statuesque look that had her expecting Princess treatment. Later that night, she wowed in a sweet head-to-toe lavender-colored get up by designer Rowen Rose.