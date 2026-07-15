Cardi B defends Stefon Diggs again amid ongoing sexual assault allegations and legal battle
New York, New York – Rapper Cardi B defended her on-again-off-again boyfriend Stefon Diggs again on Tuesday. The WAP rapper went off at Chris Griffith, who's accused Diggs of sexual assault in an ongoing legal battle.
Cardi B took swings at influencer Chris Griffith online on Tuesday in a long-winded rant on X-space and in comments on Instagram.
The rapper defended her fourth baby's daddy, Stefon Diggs, accusing Griffith of repeatedly changing his story about an alleged sexual assault incident involving Diggs.
The WAP artist said she was only defending Diggs because she doesn't believe Griffith's story, but that she hated doing it. Cardi freely admitted that she's got her own beef with the football player.
After hearing Cardi's barrage, Griffith clapped back: "I have too much respect for Bardi (and women in general) for me to [say] anything disparaging back to her, but mama please take off the blinders."
Cardi responded by claiming Chris was obsessed with Stefon, with whom he has an ongoing legal battle.
Cardi B is firmly on Diggs' side in this legal battle
Cardi's boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, and Chris Griffith are involved in a fraught legal battle, which includes claims of assault, libel, and slander. After Diggs sued Griffith for defamation in 2025, Griffith filed a counterclaim accusing the former Patriots player of drugging and sexually assaulting Griffith in 2023, per TMZ.
The case is back in the limelight because Griffith claims he's now turned over more than 100 pages of communications to support his claims, as multiple media reports have noted. Diggs' legal team has argued that Griffith failed to file certain messages during discovery.
In her Instagram comments Tuesday, Cardi addressed these issues, writing: "You supposed to submit your entire phone STEFON TEAM ASK TO submit the messages not the other way around… it's called discovery."
"He is not askin' to get it dismissed… Where are you even getting that for the whole point of suing is to go to court and prove he was lying?"
Cardi B then accused Griffith of doing "3 interviews," changing "his story 2 times and never provided NOT ONE receipt." Cardi ended her comment rant by saying: "Wait till trial start."
Cover photo: Collage: AFP/Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images & AFP/Erika Goldring/Getty Images