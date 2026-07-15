Cardi B defends Stefon Diggs again amid ongoing sexual assault allegations and legal battle

New York, New York – Rapper Cardi B defended her on-again-off-again boyfriend Stefon Diggs again on Tuesday. The WAP rapper went off at Chris Griffith, who's accused Diggs of sexual assault in an ongoing legal battle.

Cardi B is defending her boyfriend Stefon Diggs once again. © Collage: AFP/Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images & AFP/Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Cardi B took swings at influencer Chris Griffith online on Tuesday in a long-winded rant on X-space and in comments on Instagram.

The rapper defended her fourth baby's daddy, Stefon Diggs, accusing Griffith of repeatedly changing his story about an alleged sexual assault incident involving Diggs.

The WAP artist said she was only defending Diggs because she doesn't believe Griffith's story, but that she hated doing it. Cardi freely admitted that she's got her own beef with the football player.

After hearing Cardi's barrage, Griffith clapped back: "I have too much respect for Bardi (and women in general) for me to [say] anything disparaging back to her, but mama please take off the blinders."

Cardi responded by claiming Chris was obsessed with Stefon, with whom he has an ongoing legal battle.