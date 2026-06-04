Are Cardi B and Stefon Diggs really back together? The NFL star weighs in!

Easton, Massachusetts – Are Cardi B and Stefon Diggs together again? "You have to ask her," the football player said, dodging the question.

Is Cardi B letting Stefon Diggs (r.) back in? © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@iamcardib & KEVIN C. COX / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In a recent video published by TMZ on Wednesday, 32-year-old NFL star Stefon Diggs wasn't very clear about his rocky relationship status.

When asked if he and the Bronx rapper were still together, the athlete dodged and described Cardi as "beautiful."

Diggs then passed on, giving an update saying, "That's my child's mother. I love her to death. You have to ask her."

The former New England Patriot looked confused when asked about the viral video of Cardi B and him having a heated discussion last month.

"What argument?" he sidestepped, adding, "I don't even think that was an argument."

"It's okay, women get like that sometimes," he grinned.

At the close of this latest clip, when asked if he and Cardi are "good," Diggs responded, "Great."

After the fight, WAP rapper herself explained, saying, "Sometimes I forget I'm a celebrity," she wrote via X. "damn y'all ain't never cuss your babydad out when you hungry?"