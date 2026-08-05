Cardi B flaunts curves in new Old Navy campaign: "What is my life without jeans?"
Los Angeles, California - Cardi B starred in Old Navy's "most wanted denim" promo and revealed why she'll always go hard for jeans!
The Invasion of Privacy rapper showed fans how to get away with looking good in a pair of jeans in the new ad, which also starred Paloma Elsesser, Brooks Nader, Haley Baylee, Wisdom Kaye, and Quen Blackwell.
In Cardi's Wild West-themed commercial, the 33-year-old took over Route 66 while modeling a pair of wide-legged bottoms from the fall collection.
The Grammy-winner told People, "What is my life without jeans? I still shop at Old Navy. I think it's very long-lasting."
Cardi admitted that she was "insecure" about her skinnier frame as a teenager – so much so that she admitted, "I used to stuff my jeans."
"I would put like two, three tights under my jeans so my butt and my thighs could be thicker," she confessed.
The mom of four, who just dropped her latest single, also dished on her "crazy surge" of fans following her Little Miss Drama tour.
"I still feel high off of it, to be honest with you. I wanna focus my energy in recording. So maybe next year, I really wanna do an album," she teased.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/YouTube/Old Navy