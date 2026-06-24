Cardi B jokes she "has no money" after sharing massive Chanel haul on TikTok!
New York, New York - Cardi B made some major money moves with her latest purchases, which she flaunted on TikTok!
The Bodega Baddie hitmaker didn't disappoint when she revealed the pricey items she acquired from her recent Chanel haul.
Cardi first showed off a lambskin Chanel 25 Mini Handbag – adorned with a gold chain and matching hardware – that costs $8,400, per the official site.
"I'm trying to get her sister, she's just so tea," the rapper teased.
She also snagged a $3,575 Superman quilted vanity purse as well as a burgundy quilted purse attached to a giraffe figurine, which is currently reselling for $29,000.
The Outside rapper also pulled out a pair of red knee-high boots with gold heels, jokingly saying, "I think I'm gonna wear them when I try to save the world. I gotta wear something fly when I save New York City."
Cardi spilled that she's already planing her next shopping spree, adding, "Don't get it twisted. Just because you see these things, I don't have no money."
"This is all an illusion," she said as she ended the video with a laugh.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@iamcardib