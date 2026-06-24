Cardi B jokes she "has no money" after sharing massive Chanel haul on TikTok!

New York, New York - Cardi B made some major money moves with her latest purchases, which she flaunted on TikTok!

Cardi B flaunted her new Chanel bags and shoes on TikTok. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@iamcardib

The Bodega Baddie hitmaker didn't disappoint when she revealed the pricey items she acquired from her recent Chanel haul.

Cardi first showed off a lambskin Chanel 25 Mini Handbag – adorned with a gold chain and matching hardware – that costs $8,400, per the official site.

"I'm trying to get her sister, she's just so tea," the rapper teased.

She also snagged a $3,575 Superman quilted vanity purse as well as a burgundy quilted purse attached to a giraffe figurine, which is currently reselling for $29,000.

The Outside rapper also pulled out a pair of red knee-high boots with gold heels, jokingly saying, "I think I'm gonna wear them when I try to save the world. I gotta wear something fly when I save New York City."