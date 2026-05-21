Cardi B hilariously promises fans she won't get pregnant this summer

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B has promised fans that she's "free" this summer in her hilarious Fashionphile campaign!

Cardi B revealed what's in her Chanel purse while also vowing to remain pregnant-free this summer. © Screenshot/YouTube/FASHIONPHILE

What's in the New York rapper's money bag?

Cardi revealed the relatable items she carries in her purse as part of her partnership with the luxury consignment label.

The new commercial for the brand's "Get Your Bag" campaign featured the Grammy winner flaunting her "tea" turquoise Chanel purse.

"She's the It girl right now, everybody wants her," Cardi said of the bag.

The Safe hitmaker went on to reveal her must-have travel accessories, including her favorite skincare, melatonin gummies, and feminine products.

She jokingly added, "I have a pad, I'm on that. My fans, don't y'all worry, I'll be free this summer."

Last summer, Cardi was pregnant with her youngest son, whom she shares with NFL star Stefon Diggs, while in summer 2024, the Bongos emcee was expecting her daughter, Blossom, whose father is her ex, Offset.