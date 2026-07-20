Cardi B spotted hanging with soccer star Maduka Okoye: Are they together?

Venice, Italy – Sunday, Cardi B was spotted kicking it off with Nigerian Soccer star Maduka Okoye in Italy. This sighting immediately triggered the question among fans: Are they dating?

Could Cardi B (r) and Nigerian Soccer star Maduka Okoye (l) be dating? The two were spotted in Italy. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@madukaokoye & Screenshot/Instagram/@iamcardib

First Paris, now Italy?

At the beginning of July, a video of the Nigerian Soccer star Maduka Okoye helping Cardi B into her seat at Paris Fashion Week 2026 kicked off rumors that the two stars were an item.

Sunday, less than two weeks later, the WAP rapper and soccer player were spotted chatting over dinner in Venice.

In the clip, posted by TMZ, Cardi and Okoye appear at ease with each other. The Am I the Drama rapper is dressed to impress in a turquoise dress.

These repeated sightings in two different countries have fans wondering whether Cardi and the goalie are dating.

There's no PDA to speak of in the candid clip, so maybe the two stars are just friends? Neither Cardi nor Okoye has commented on their time together.

Earlier this spring, fans thought Cardi was back with the father of her fourth baby, Stefon Diggs, after she appeared at a Mother's Day event with the former patriots player. Shortly thereafter, a public argument had fans second-guessing the Diggs/Cardi reconciliation.