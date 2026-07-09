Cardi B sparks dating rumors with hunky Nigerian soccer star Maduka Okoye!

Paris, France - Oui Oui! Cardi B raised eyebrows after getting caught having some cozy moments with Nigerian soccer superstar Maduka Okoye.

Cardi B (r) and Nigerian soccer star Maduka Okoye (l) were seen having a flirty encounter during Paris Fashion Week. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@madukaokoye & @iamcardib

The New York rapper is definitely enjoying her time in the City of Love!

A viral TikTok captured Okoye and Cardi at an event together.

The soccer player can be seen helping her to her seat like a gentleman. He then took the seat next to the WAP emcee before engaging her in small talk.

Another video showed Cardi and Okoye on a balcony at a restaurant in Paris having what appears to be a flirty chat!

The Up hitmaker has been slaying Paris Fashion Week with her glamorous looks, including making a striking entrance at the Robert Wun Haute Couture Fall/Winter in a bold red gown.

Cardi has three children with her ex-husband Offset, who she is still in the middle of divorcing. She also shares a son with New England Patriots player Stefon Diggs.