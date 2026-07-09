Cardi B sparks dating rumors with hunky Nigerian soccer star Maduka Okoye!
Paris, France - Oui Oui! Cardi B raised eyebrows after getting caught having some cozy moments with Nigerian soccer superstar Maduka Okoye.
The New York rapper is definitely enjoying her time in the City of Love!
A viral TikTok captured Okoye and Cardi at an event together.
The soccer player can be seen helping her to her seat like a gentleman. He then took the seat next to the WAP emcee before engaging her in small talk.
Another video showed Cardi and Okoye on a balcony at a restaurant in Paris having what appears to be a flirty chat!
The Up hitmaker has been slaying Paris Fashion Week with her glamorous looks, including making a striking entrance at the Robert Wun Haute Couture Fall/Winter in a bold red gown.
Cardi has three children with her ex-husband Offset, who she is still in the middle of divorcing. She also shares a son with New England Patriots player Stefon Diggs.
The Hello rapper and the NFL star had an on-again, off-again relationship, though it's unclear whether they're currently together.
If Cardi is single and looking to mingle, then she's in the perfect place to find a new romance!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@madukaokoye & @iamcardib