Cardi B stuns in a statuesque gown at 2026 Paris Fashion Week

Paris, France - Cardi B brought the glam to the front row of Indian designer Rahul Mishra's fashion show in Paris on Monday.

Cardi B wowed in her ivory corset-like gown with astounding detailing at Paris Fashion Week. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@iamcardib

Cardi B was in the front row at Indian designer Rahul Mishra's show at Paris Fashion Week and wowed in an elaborate ivory corset-like gown designed by Mishra.

The rapper's curve-hugging look featured exquisite detailing on the shoulder dusters and a jewelled maangtika. But what was truly head-turning was the fierce line work that mimicked folds cut into stones.

Little Miss Drama herself was statuesque, which is the idea behind designer Mishra's Autumn/Winter 2026/27 show, Devi: The Eternal Muse collection.

Per a behind-the-scenes video posted to Instagram, Devi statues and "the symbolisms of an ancient sculpture" from southern India are the inspiration for the collection.

"All the jewelry, which is built into a stone-like surface, is created out of that. As if we are reliving couture with the same ideas that created these sculptures, and what created a muse for these sculptures," the designer explained.