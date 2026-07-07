Cardi B stuns in a statuesque gown at 2026 Paris Fashion Week
Paris, France - Cardi B brought the glam to the front row of Indian designer Rahul Mishra's fashion show in Paris on Monday.
Cardi B was in the front row at Indian designer Rahul Mishra's show at Paris Fashion Week and wowed in an elaborate ivory corset-like gown designed by Mishra.
The rapper's curve-hugging look featured exquisite detailing on the shoulder dusters and a jewelled maangtika. But what was truly head-turning was the fierce line work that mimicked folds cut into stones.
Little Miss Drama herself was statuesque, which is the idea behind designer Mishra's Autumn/Winter 2026/27 show, Devi: The Eternal Muse collection.
Per a behind-the-scenes video posted to Instagram, Devi statues and "the symbolisms of an ancient sculpture" from southern India are the inspiration for the collection.
"All the jewelry, which is built into a stone-like surface, is created out of that. As if we are reliving couture with the same ideas that created these sculptures, and what created a muse for these sculptures," the designer explained.
Cardi B praises designer Rahul Mishra
Cardi clearly liked the look and praised the designer in her latest Instagram post on Monday, writing: "I’m only accepting princess treatment @rahulmishra_7 what a show."
Most of the mother-of-four's pics show her posed in front of similarly colored marble reliefs. The stone work inspiration of the look comes across loud and clear.
Per the designer's press release: "The women who wear Rahul Mishra Couture complete that journey, transforming ideas and memories into living presence."
This summer's Paris Haute Couture Week Fall/Winter 2026-2027 runs from Monday, July 6 to Thursday, July 9. Hopefully, Cardi B will stun again this week!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@iamcardib