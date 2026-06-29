Cardi B stuns with fiery performance as she wins big at 2026 BET awards

Los Angeles, California – Rapper Cardi B wowed with a fiery performance at the 2026 BET Awards and took home the trophy for Best Female Hip Hop Artist.

ardi B accepts the Best Female Hip Hop Artist award onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026. © PARAS GRIFFIN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The WAP rapper showed up and out at the 2026 BET Awards on Sunday at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, even though she appeared to miss the red carpet.

Cardi B brought style and swagger to both her performance and acceptance speech.

For her electrifying performance, Cardi entered on a motorcycle and rocked a bold curly red hairdo. Ever the fashion icon, the 33-year-old stunned in a purple, pink, and yellow corset, fishnets, and thigh-high purple boots.

She even showed off her pole dancing skills in the red-hot performance.

The Bronx artist performed a slew of hits from her latest album, Am I the Drama? – including Hello, Check Please, Errtime, and Pretty & Petty.

The 2026 BET Awards also featured performances from Doechii, T.I., Kehlani, Jill Scott, Lauryn Hill, and more.

This year, Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, entered the theater with six nominations, including The Fashion Vanguard Award, Best Collaboration, and Best Album.

Cardi B won Best Female Hip Hop Artist, beating out Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, and Glorilla. The win brings her BET award total to seven over the course of her career.

"Thank you for this award. This award means so much to me. Three babies later, I put the album out, honey. Yes, I overcame my fear, my anxieties, and I put it out, and guess what? Look out, I won an award." Card said in her acceptance speech. She continued to thank her friends, family, fans, and fellow artists.