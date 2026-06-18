Cardi B thrills fans with major news about 2026 BET Awards

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B is bringing her bodega baddie vibes to this year's BET Awards!

Cardi B is among the numerous musical acts performing at this year's BET Awards after scoring six nominations. © Aaron J. Thornton / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

The WAP rapper's presence at music and culture's biggest night was already guaranteed, as she scored six nominations.

Now, People has confirmed that Cardi will also perform at the June 28 event.

Additionally, Doechii, Queen Latifah, Common, Don Toliver, Jill Scott, Kehlani, French Montana, Max B, and more will also take the stage on Sunday evening, while MC Lyte has been confirmed to return as the announcer.

The New York rapper has earned nods in the Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best Female Hip Hop Artist, and the recently created Fashion Vanguard Award.

But this isn't the first time that Cardi has lit up the stage at the annual awards show, as the Drip emcee's last show-stopping set was in 2023 when she performed Jealous with her ex, Offset.