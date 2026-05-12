Is Cardi B giving Stefon Diggs another chance after their messy split?
New York, New York - Rumor has it Cardi B is giving Stefon Diggs a redo! An insider dished that the Bronx rapper has "slowly" been letting the former Patriots player back in.
After three months of space from Diggs, an insider revealed that "Cardi and Stefon are giving things another shot," per Us Weekly.
The tipster added, "She is giving him a second chance but is not fully committing to him."
Reconciliation rumblings began online after Cardi and Diggs made a joint appearance at the Diggs Deep Foundation's Mother's Day wellness event over the weekend.
"They've been in closer contact lately," the insider added.
"Things are no longer contentious. She still has love for Stefon, which makes it difficult to walk away."
In February, Diggs lost both Super Bowl LX and Cardi. At the time, an insider said the 33-year-old rapper was done with the father of her fourth baby and focusing on her family and Little Miss Drama Tour.
News of their split came on the heels of rumors that the 32-year-old had cheated on Cardi, though nothing was confirmed.
Cardi B is Little Miss Drama when it comes to love!
Cardi's got a history of dramatic, on-and-off-again relationships.
Before Diggs, the Up artist's tumultuous relationship with fellow rapper Offset repeatedly made headlines.
The pair's divorce proceedings are still pending, and she shares at least three children with Offset.
The former Migos member recently made headlines by questioning the paternity of Cardi's baby, who was born in November 2025.
Diggs and Cardi have reportedly split and gotten back together before – will this reunion last?
While photos of Cardi and Diggs cuddling have gone viral, neither has officially announced a romantic reconciliation.
Cover photo: JUSTIN EDMONDS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP