Is Cardi B giving Stefon Diggs another chance after their messy split?

New York, New York - Rumor has it Cardi B is giving Stefon Diggs a redo! An insider dished that the Bronx rapper has "slowly" been letting the former Patriots player back in.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs (l.) have reportedly rekindled their romance. © JUSTIN EDMONDS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

After three months of space from Diggs, an insider revealed that "Cardi and Stefon are giving things another shot," per Us Weekly.

The tipster added, "She is giving him a second chance but is not fully committing to him."

Reconciliation rumblings began online after Cardi and Diggs made a joint appearance at the Diggs Deep Foundation's Mother's Day wellness event over the weekend.

"They've been in closer contact lately," the insider added.

"Things are no longer contentious. She still has love for Stefon, which makes it difficult to walk away."

In February, Diggs lost both Super Bowl LX and Cardi. At the time, an insider said the 33-year-old rapper was done with the father of her fourth baby and focusing on her family and Little Miss Drama Tour.

News of their split came on the heels of rumors that the 32-year-old had cheated on Cardi, though nothing was confirmed.