Chris Brown ordered to pay millions over his dog's horrific attack on housekeeper
Los Angeles, California – After years of legal battles, Chris Brown has now been ordered to pay roughly $13 million in damages to his former housekeeper. The dispute stemmed from an attack on the woman in 2020 by his 200-pound guard dog.
Housekeeper Maria Avila was taking out the trash on the singer's estate in Tarzana, California, when Brown's Caucasian Shepherd suddenly lunged at her.
As Billboard now reports, the plaintiff's animal tore "large chunks of her skin" from her during the incident and caused severe, lasting facial injuries.
The dog attacked so violently that the mobility of one of her arms was significantly impaired.
The court placed the blame on Brown and sentenced him to a multi‑million‑dollar fine.
Maria's sister Patricia, who was also working in the musician's house at the time, received a settlement of $885,000.
According to the BBC, the singer found the victim motionless on the floor, "in a lot of blood," after the brutal attack. He told the court that the sight of his former housekeeper had terrified him.
Before the jury, Brown admitted that he left the scene before emergency responders arrived.
Why? His manager had advised the 37‑year‑old to do so.
Chris Brown fled the attack scene – and didn't call for help
The singer explained during his revelation that he never wanted to cause a media frenzy – which is also why he didn't call 911. He was simply too afraid of being recognized.
During the negotiations, Brown claimed that he was not solely responsible for the incident.
As the BBC reported, the musician warned his then‑employee about the dog.
Despite numerous warnings, she went outside without security personnel.
The victim maintained her innocence and rejected the allegations made by Brown.
"After more than five years of litigation against Chris Brown, we are thrilled that we have secured justice for our client Patricia," emphasized attorney Michael C. Murphy Jr.
This is far from Brown's first run-in with the law. In 2009, he pleaded guilty to felony assault over a domestic violence incident involving his then-girlfriend Rihanna.
Just last year, he was hit with new charges stemming from an alleged brawl at a UK nightclub.
Cover photo: NEILSON BARNARD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP