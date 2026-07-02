Chris Brown ordered to pay millions over his dog's horrific attack on housekeeper

Los Angeles, California – After years of legal battles, Chris Brown has now been ordered to pay roughly $13 million in damages to his former housekeeper. The dispute stemmed from an attack on the woman in 2020 by his 200-pound guard dog.

Chris Brown has been ordered to pay tens of millions of dollars in damages to his former housekeeper. © NEILSON BARNARD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Housekeeper Maria Avila was taking out the trash on the singer's estate in Tarzana, California, when Brown's Caucasian Shepherd suddenly lunged at her.

As Billboard now reports, the plaintiff's animal tore "large chunks of her skin" from her during the incident and caused severe, lasting facial injuries.

The dog attacked so violently that the mobility of one of her arms was significantly impaired.

The court placed the blame on Brown and sentenced him to a multi‑million‑dollar fine.

Maria's sister Patricia, who was also working in the musician's house at the time, received a settlement of $885,000.

According to the BBC, the singer found the victim motionless on the floor, "in a lot of blood," after the brutal attack. He told the court that the sight of his former housekeeper had terrified him.

Before the jury, Brown admitted that he left the scene before emergency responders arrived.

Why? His manager had advised the 37‑year‑old to do so.