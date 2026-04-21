Christina Applegate shares surprising health update after hospital scare: "I'm a strong chick"
Los Angeles, California - Reports of Christina Applegate spending weeks in the hospital have recently worried fans. Now, the actor, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, has spoken out about the situation.
The Married... with Children star has been receiving treatment in a clinic since the end of March, as TMZ recently reported.
A spokeswoman for the Emmy award-winner has so far neither confirmed nor denied the rumors.
But the 54-year-old has now responded to the worrying news herself and given her fans an update on her current state of health.
"Thank you for the outpouring of love and well wishes," Applegate wrote on Instagram.
"Health issues are a constant for me, but I’m a strong chick and I'm getting stronger and better every day."
The star did not go into detail about her alleged stay in the hospital, instead announcing a short break to focus on her recovery.
Christina Applegate gets more support from her adoring fans
Applegate noted that she wants to get back to her fans with more information soon, but first needs some time for herself.
"I'm taking a moment to focus on my health, but I'll be back with more to say soon enough," she said.
To accompany her surprising statement, the Dead to Me actor shared a photo of her recently published memoir, You with the Sad Eyes, and a coffee mug emblazoned with the words "Kissy Kissy."
The post is now accompanied by thousands of comments from concerned followers sending the actor good wishes, peace, and strength.
Applegate received a life-changing diagnosis of multiple sclerosis in the summer of 2021.
Since then, the Hollywood celebrity has often spoken publicly about her new everyday life and the pitfalls of the incurable autoimmune disease.
Cover photo: Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP