Christina Applegate shares surprising health update after hospital scare: "I'm a strong chick"

Los Angeles, California - Reports of Christina Applegate spending weeks in the hospital have recently worried fans . Now, the actor, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, has spoken out about the situation.

Christina Applegate has been talking openly about her MS for years. © Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Married... with Children star has been receiving treatment in a clinic since the end of March, as TMZ recently reported.

A spokeswoman for the Emmy award-winner has so far neither confirmed nor denied the rumors.

But the 54-year-old has now responded to the worrying news herself and given her fans an update on her current state of health.

"Thank you for the outpouring of love and well wishes," Applegate wrote on Instagram.

"Health issues are a constant for me, but I’m a strong chick and I'm getting stronger and better every day."

The star did not go into detail about her alleged stay in the hospital, instead announcing a short break to focus on her recovery.