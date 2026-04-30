D4vd murder case laid out in grisly detail as prosecution points to Amazon chainsaw order

Los Angeles, California - R&B star D4vd used chainsaws he bought on Amazon to cut up the body of the teenage girl he murdered and left to rot in the trunk of his Tesla, prosecution documents claimed Wednesday.

D4vd is accused of using chainsaws bought on Amazon to dismember the body of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whom he is accused of murdering. © Collage: REUTERS

The internet breakout star is accused of killing Celeste Rivas Hernandez because she threatened to reveal their long-standing and illegal sexual relationship, which allegedly began when she was just 13.

He then hacked up her corpse, using a plastic paddling pool to contain the blood, and stuffed it into bags that he left in his car on the streets of the swanky Hollywood Hills neighborhood, before leaving for his music tour, prosecutors said.

The 21-year-old, whose real name is David Burke, could face a life sentence or the death penalty if convicted of the child's murder. He denies the charge.

A short court appearance in Los Angeles on Wednesday revealed the first full accounting of what detectives believe happened to Celeste, who had been reported missing from her home east of Los Angeles.

Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman filed a brief outlining the evidence she intends to present at any eventual trial.

The document says numerous text messages between Burke and Celeste – which include references to sex, pregnancy, and emergency abortion, as well as explicit photographs – attest to an ongoing sexual relationship between the two that prosecutors believe continued even after they officially broke up in November 2024, two months after Celeste's 14th birthday.

In April last year the teenager, who had seemingly become jealous, told Burke she would expose their relationship, potentially derailing the imminent release of his first studio album.

"Knowing he had to silence the victim before she ruined his music career as she had threatened, very soon after her arrival at his home, defendant stabbed the victim to death multiple times and stood by while she bled out," the document says.