Did Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper secretly tie the knot?

Paris, France – Did Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper take the next step in their romance? New photos of the celebrity couple are fueling speculation about a secret wedding!

Bradley Cooper (l) and Gigi Hadid have reportedly been a couple since 2023. © Collage: THEO WARGO & JULIAN HAMILTON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The stars have been in a relationship for about three years now, but the two have managed to keep it largely private, despite their high-profile careers.

Nevertheless, an occasional photo of the couple still manages to surface now and then, and their latest snaps together are causing quite a stir!

Per Page Six, the 51-year-old actor and the 31-year-old supermodel were spotted on a stroll in the City of Love on Monday – with some suspicious new pieces of jewelry on their hands.

Both were seen with a slim band on their left ring fingers, exactly where a wedding band is traditionally worn!

Naturally, the Parisian photos got the rumor mill turning: Did Bradley and Gigi secretly get married?