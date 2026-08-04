Did Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper secretly tie the knot?
Paris, France – Did Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper take the next step in their romance? New photos of the celebrity couple are fueling speculation about a secret wedding!
The stars have been in a relationship for about three years now, but the two have managed to keep it largely private, despite their high-profile careers.
Nevertheless, an occasional photo of the couple still manages to surface now and then, and their latest snaps together are causing quite a stir!
Per Page Six, the 51-year-old actor and the 31-year-old supermodel were spotted on a stroll in the City of Love on Monday – with some suspicious new pieces of jewelry on their hands.
Both were seen with a slim band on their left ring fingers, exactly where a wedding band is traditionally worn!
Naturally, the Parisian photos got the rumor mill turning: Did Bradley and Gigi secretly get married?
Bradley Cooper was rumored to be planning a proposal!
The rumors about a possible wedding seem pretty plausible.
Back in July of last year, insiders revealed that the A Star Is Born star was already thinking about the next step and wanted to propose to his partner.
At the time, the couple was described by insiders as "incredibly happy" in a Page Six report, which noted that they were open to the idea of a blended family.
Both are already parents: Gigi shares a five-year-old daughter named Khai with her ex, Zayn Malik, while Bradley is the father of nine-year-old Lea from his previous relationship with model Irina Shayk.
The two celebrities have not commented on the wedding rumors officially so far.
The gossip comes after Bradley and Gigi celebrated the nuptials of another famous couple: their pals Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce!
Cover photo: Collage: THEO WARGO & JULIAN HAMILTON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP